4KM Rail Corridor Between Hillview & King Albert Park MRT Reopens

Singaporeans have increasingly taken a liking to exploring our very own backyard.

Now, avid trekkers will have one more spot to explore.

On Monday (22 Mar), the National Parks Board (NParks) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced the reopening of the Rail Corridor (Central).

After enhancement works, the 4km trail from Hillview to King Albert Park MRT now has dedicated footpaths and more access points for greater convenience.

4km trail of Rail Corridor Central reopens

Now, there are 8 access points to the Rail Corridor (Central), making it easier than ever to get to.

Access points at places like Jalan Anak Bukit have also been made barrier-free so families with prams or wheelchair users can also enter the trail.

Enhancement works

Visitors to the Rail Corridor Central – between Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge and Bukit Timah Truss Bridge – can now expect dedicated footpaths along the trail.

The more urban areas with housing nearby are paved with a porous trail that drains rainwater quickly.



Other more natural sections of the trail are strengthened with grass and gravel.



Visitors will no longer need to worry about muddy shoes when going for a walk or jog, even after a downpour.

Other enhancement works include an underpass at Hindhede Drive, so pedestrians heading to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve no longer have to walk across the road.

The truss bridges, which are not only iconic photo spots but landmark heritage sites, previously had large openings on its sides.

They have now been reinforced with railings along it.

With the improvements to the Rail Corridor (Central), visitors can have a more comfortable and safe trek.

Enhanced with flora & fauna

With the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve close by, the Rail Corridor is also a wildlife sanctuary.

Each section of the Rail Corridor (Central) has also been further enhanced with flora and fauna to complement each theme.

So visitors can look out for new additions like the Red Tree Shrub and the Tampines Tree on their next visit.

Red Tree Shrub

Look forward to a more connected Rail Corridor

The Rail Corridor is a 24km route from Woodlands Train Checkpoint all the way to Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.

While the improvement works on Rail Corridor (Central) have completed, parts of the Rail Corridor (South) are still undergoing enhancements.

This is scheduled to be done by the end of March. So visitors can look forward to being able to access a continuous trail from Rail Mall to Spooner Road.

Enhancement works on the Rail Corridor (North) is slated to be completed by 2022.

Great opportunity for Singaporeans

The reopening of the Rail Corridor (Central) is great news for Singaporeans.

While we are still not able to travel out of Singapore, this is certainly a good opportunity to explore what our shores have to offer.

