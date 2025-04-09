‘I’m not dead yet’: Reporter finds body found on sidewalk in Thailand, turns out to be man sleeping under white banner

Reporter investigates body on sidewalk, realises it’s man sleeping under banner

A reporter in Udon Thani Province, Thailand, got the shock of his life when he went to investigate what looked like a dead body on a sidewalk, only to discover it was a man sleeping under a white banner.

According to Thai news media Siam News, the reporter was passing through Sumpan Alley in the Udon Thani municipality when he spotted a man lying motionless on the pavement under the blazing sun, with only his legs visible from beneath a large white vinyl sheet.

Fearing the worst, he initially believed the man might have been injured or even dead. He even contacted the police to investigate.

‘I’m not dead yet’

Upon closer inspection, the reporter noticed the man’s legs twitching.

Moments later, the man suddenly sat up and spoke, telling the reporter:

I’m not dead. I’ve been looking for a job all day and couldn’t find one, so I just lay down to rest.

The man, whose name is Ek (pseudonym), claimed he was from Si That District in Udon Thani Province. He had come to the city looking for work and was waiting for a ride back home.

Feeling sleepy, he decided to lie down and used the vinyl sheet to shield himself from the sun.

Local residents said they didn’t know who he was or where he came from. He was reportedly seen sleeping in the area and even rummaging through trash bins for leftover food.

Sometimes, he yelled or banged on the wall. They were unsure how to handle the situation and were asking authorities for assistance.

