Police in Germany investigate dumped body for 5 hours, turns out to be a sex doll

Burnt body found in Germany turns out to be a ‘sex doll’

A bizarre case unfolded in Rostock, Germany when police abandoned a five-hour-long investigation over a discarded sex doll.

At around 8pm on Saturday (29 March), a dog walker stumbled upon a ‘corpse’ wrapped in a blue plastic bag at a demolition site.

Following the report, forensic experts, homicide detectives, and pathologists were mobilised in a full-scale homicide investigation.

The operation even involved drones and a high-tech 3D scanner to map the area for evidence.

Officers cordoned off the site and meticulously documented the scene, photographing the supposed body and even using a ruler to measure it.

But the dramatic investigation took an unexpected turn when an officer finally touched the ‘corpse’— only to realise it was a lifelike female sex doll made of synthetic material.

With that, the five-hour investigation ended.

Doll was burned then dumped

Police found that the doll had been deliberately charred before being stuffed into a blue IKEA bag and abandoned in a public area.

Officers suspect that someone intentionally set parts of the doll on fire and discarded it to cause a scare.

The confusion left authorities baffled, and they eventually removed the doll for proper disposal.

Meanwhile, the funeral director — originally called in to transport the ‘body’ to the morgue — was sent away as his services were no longer required.

Police at the scene admitted that this was one of the most bizarre cases they had ever encountered.

Similar case happened in Thailand in 2022

This is not the first time authorities have been fooled by a sex doll.

In August 2022, Thai beachgoers raised the alarm after spotting what appeared to be a naked woman’s body washed up on Bang Saen Beach in Chonburi Province.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene, only to discover that the so-called victim was actually a Japanese AV Idol-style sex doll.

