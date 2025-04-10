Beggar in M’sia hits man for refusing to give her cigarettes, he declined out of concern for her health

Beggar in Malaysia hits man repeatedly for refusing to give her cigarettes

A recent TikTok video captured an unusual encounter in Malaysia, where an elderly woman repeatedly struck a man on the back after he politely declined her request for cigarettes.

In the footage, the man remained calm and composed, choosing not to retaliate even as the elderly woman continued to hit him.

He stayed still throughout the entire ordeal, later explaining that his refusal was due to his concern for her health.

Woman approaches man while he’s eating

The 26-second clip, shared by TikTok user @sfh.reez, shows the man and his friends dining at a local mamak stall when a woman — described as a “beggar” in the caption — stands beside their table.

She is seen holding out her hand, asking the man for something.

Upon hearing her request, the man calmly declined, appearing visibly uncomfortable.

He suggested that she try asking other patrons instead.

Hits him on the back 5 times before leaving

Undeterred by his refusal, the woman persisted in pestering him, but he remained steadfast.

Frustrated by his continued rejection, she resorted to physically attacking him, striking him on the back five times before walking away from the table.

Despite the assault, the man remained calm, sitting still and enduring the blows without reacting.

Rejected request for cigarette out of care for her health

The shocking video has garnered around 2 million views, with many comments expressing sympathy for the man.

While many viewers assumed she was asking for food or money, @sfh.reez clarified that she was actually asking for a cigarette.

He went on to explain that they refused as they “have to care for her health”.

Many commended the man in the video for his unwavering patience, stating that they would not have displayed the same level of composure.

Some users felt sorry for the woman, acknowledging that while she was clearly wrong for striking him, she might be facing tough times.

Featured image adapted from @sfh.reez on TikTok.