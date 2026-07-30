Phone battery catches fire on bus outside Clarke Quay Central, 1 person suffers minor injuries

Phone battery fire burnt itself out before SCDF arrives at Clarke Quay Central

A phone battery caught fire on a bus outside Clarke Quay Central mall on Monday (27 July) afternoon, causing one person to suffer minor injuries.

Fortunately, the fire burnt itself out, resulting in no further injuries.

Police & firefighters spotted outside Clarke Quay Central

A reader named Ms Wang (transliterated from Mandarin), who was passing by the bus stop outside the mall, alerted Shin Min Daily News to an incident there.

She had seen police vehicles and a fire engine at the scene, she said.

An employee of a nearby convenience store later told reporters that he had seen numerous police officers and firefighters outside the shop, but was not certain about what had happened.

SCDF investigating phone battery fire

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 4.55pm on 27 July.

It involved a mobile phone battery inside a bus along Eu Tong Sen Street, and burnt itself out before SCDF arrived.

One person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bus passengers transferred onto another bus

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told MS News that a commuter’s handphone had caught fire on Service 63 while it was travelling along Eu Tong Sen Street.

The bus captain, who stopped the bus to attend to the situation, did not need to use the on-board fire extinguisher as the fire “extinguished on its own”, she said.

The SCDF also responded to the incident as a precaution, though no bus passengers nor the bus captain needed hospital conveyance.

The passengers subsequently transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

6 power bank incidents reported since 2025

While this is the first reported recent instance of a phone battery catching fire on a bus, it came two days before a power bank in a backpack started smoking at Buangkok MRT on Wednesday (29 July).

It also occurred a week after a commuter’s power bank caught fire at Woodlands MRT station, leaving her with blisters on her fingers.

There have been six power bank fires reported across various MRT stations in Singapore since 2025.

Also read: Power bank in backpack emits smoke at Buangkok MRT, police officer sprays it with fire extinguisher

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps. Photo for illustration purposes only.