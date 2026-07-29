Power bank in backpack emits smoke at Buangkok MRT, police officer sprays it with fire extinguisher

No injuries reported after power bank emits smoke at Buangkok MRT

In another power bank incident on Singapore’s MRT system in just over a week, a power bank emitted smoke at Buangkok station on Wednesday (29 July).

It was attended to by a Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) officer, who sprayed it with a fire extinguisher.

Train evacuated at Buangkok MRT due to smoke

A TikTok user said in a post on the same day that he was taking the MRT on the way home from work around 5pm when passengers in the next cabin ran towards his cabin just before the train left Buangkok station.

He heard someone shout for everybody to “get out”, but the train door closed before he could alight.

He then smelt smoke from the next cabin, which started to become smoky.

Fortunately, he managed to evacuate the train when the doors reopened.

Similarly, a XiaoHongShu user said their train was evacuated at Buangkok MRT when a power bank in someone’s backpack started emitting smoke.

White smoke seen coming out of backpack

The TikTok video showed a black backpack lying on the floor of Buangkok station with white smoke coming out of it.

Soon, a TransCom officer sprayed a dry powder fire extinguisher at the bag.

Frighteningly, a burst of flames was discharged from the bag when the officer was next to it.

Backpack continues smoking despite being sprayed

Despite having been sprayed by the fire extinguisher, the backpack continued smoking.

The TikTok user observed that the power bank “cannot be put out”.

This prompted the officer to open the backpack to remove items, including a Snorlax plushie, and spray inside the bag in an effort to stop the smoke.

But the smoke continued to be emitted despite several items being removed.

The TikTok user said he left when the next train arrived, at which point the commotion was still going on.

SCDF arrive at Buangkok MRT

Other photos posted on XiaoHongShu showed that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and more police officers had arrived at the scene.

While the smoke in the air appeared to have dispersed, the platform floor was covered in white powder residue.

A triangular area of the platform had been cordoned off and firefighters were inspecting the backpack.

Smoking power bank at Buangkok MRT attended to before SCDF arrived

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at about 5.10pm on 29 July.

It involved a power bank that was emitting smoke on the platform of Buangkok MRT station.

It was attended to before SCDF arrived by a Singapore Police Force (SPF) TransCom officer, who used a dry powder fire extinguisher.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Train service resumed within 5 mins

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told MS News that the TransCom officer responded at 5.06pm after smoke was observed emitting from a bag on the Buangkok MRT station platform.

SBS staff were also on site to assist commuters, while SCDF was activated in response to the incident.

Train service at the station resumed within five minutes.

6 such incidents reported since 2025

This is the fourth power bank-related incident reported in 2026, after devices separately caught fire on trains at Tanjong Rhu MRT and Admiralty MRT earlier this year.

Last week, a commuter’s power bank caught fire at Woodlands MRT station, leaving her with blisters on her fingers.

Two power bank fires also occurred on the MRT last year, at Raffles Place and Tanjong Pagar stations.

Also read: Commuter suffers blisters on her fingers after power bank catches fire at Woodlands MRT

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Featured image adapted from @pokecardboards on TikTok.