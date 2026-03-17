Woman sent to hospital after power bank catches fire on train at Admiralty MRT

Emergency button activated after power bank catches fire on train at Admiralty MRT

Another power bank has caught fire on an MRT train in Singapore, resulting in a woman being sent to the hospital.

Footage of the incident shared in the Sgfollowsall Telegram channel showed a woman stamping on the device as flames shot out of it.

Woman stamps on burning power bank as commuters stare

In the clip, the woman in a black dress repeatedly stamped on the burning power bank, in an apparent attempt to put out the fire.

The seats around her were empty, possibly having been vacated by other commuters.

Several passengers were standing around, watching her, except for an uncle who stayed in his seat.

Power bank ‘exploded’ in front of girl at Admiralty MRT: Netizen

In a Facebook post at 3.02pm on Monday (16 March), a netizen named Vernon Lim said the incident took place about 10 minutes before at Admiralty station.

A girl’s power bank “exploded in front of her”, he added, hoping that she was alright.

“Never buy cheap power bank,” he advised, sharing a photo of charred metal pieces on the train floor — apparently all that remained of the power bank.

Woman sent to hospital after SMRT staff render first aid

In response to queries from MS News, SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said the emergency communication button was activated on a northbound train at Admiralty station at about 3pm on Monday.

This was because a commuter’s power bank had caught fire, with the blaze “put out quickly” by the commuter.

Responding promptly, SMRT station staff attended to the situation when they arrived and rendered first aid to the commuter.

The woman was subsequently sent to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 3.20pm, told MS News that they conveyed her to Woodlands Hospital.

No other injuries were reported, Mr Lam added.

All commuters disembarked for safety reasons

Due to the incident, all commuters on the train were asked to disembark and board the next train for their safety.

The affected train was moved to the depot for further checks, Mr Lam said, adding:

We would like to remind commuters to ensure their power banks have proper safety protection features and are in good condition to reduce the risk of such incidents.

Previous cases of MRT power bank fires

This is at least the fourth case of a power bank catching fire in the MRT in recent years.

One of the first cases was in May 2022, when a power bank reportedly burst into flames in the train, causing thick smoke to spread in Somerset station.

Another power bank, from Xiaomi, “self-ignited” inside a woman’s bag in March 2025, blackening her hand, filling the cabin with smoke and forcing passengers to disembark at Raffles Place station.

In December last year, passengers had to be evacuated from a train at Tanjong Pagar MRT station after smoke started emitting from a passenger’s power bank.

Several fires have also occurred on flights across the world, prompting many airlines to ban the usage of power banks on board.

Also read: Landlord evicts tenant after power bank catches fire & destroys bedroom in Jurong West