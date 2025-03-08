Power bank catches fire in MRT train at Raffles Place, owner’s hand burnt & blackened

A female commuter’s bag suddenly caught fire and exploded, filling the carriage with gray smoke

A woman’s power bank caught fire inside an MRT train at Raffles Place station, causing its owner’s hands to be burnt and blackened.

Recounting the incident in a XiaoHongShu post on Friday (7 March), the woman said the “explosion” caused her hands to be blackened.

MRT cabin fills with smoke after power bank ‘self-ignites’

The woman was reaching Raffles Place MRT at about 5.25pm that day when her Xiaomi power bank “self-ignited” inside her bag, she said.

It shocked the whole cabin as thick smoke filled the air, she added, saying:

As soon as the train doors opened, everyone ran out.

Staff act quickly to evacuate passengers

The woman quickly threw her Ralph Lauren bag on the floor and ran out with the crowd.

Station staff acted quickly, evacuating passengers and making emergency announcements to alert commuters about the incident.

Photos she shared showed station staff inspecting her bag lying smoking on the floor with her power bank inside.

As it was rush hour, many onlookers witnessed the incident and were taking photos and videos with their phones.

Woman’s hand burnt & blackened

The woman said her hand was burnt and blackened from the incident.

Station staff disinfected her and later informed her that both the burnt bag and power bank had been retained for inspection to rule out any dangerous materials or security threats.

She bought the power bank less than half a year ago, she said, and besides the power bank, her bag contained a data cable, access card and a pair of headphones.

Station staff sprayed bag with fire extinguishers

The woman was identified by 8world News as Ms Chen, in her 20s, who just completed her master’s degree.

She told the media outlet that the incident occurred as she was taking the East-West Line from Queenstown.

When the smoke emerged, she did not initially realise that it was coming from her until she noticed other passengers staring at her.

After the train pulled into Raffles Place, about ten station staff sprayed the smoking bag with fire extinguishers, she said.

As the bag had been under her right arm, Ms Chen’s top was also blackened by the fire.

Thankfully, she didn’t suffer serious injuries besides light burns on her left hand, she added.

Bag & power bank destroyed, power bank retained by MRT staff

Later, Ms Chen updated on XiaoHongShu that SMRT staff had notified her that she could collect her Ralph Lauren bag.

It was completely destroyed by the fire, she said.

Her power bank had also been destroyed and broken in half, and was retained by staff for further investigations.

Ms Chen hopes to claim compensation from the store in Funan where she bought the power bank.

No other injuries reported, fire likely caused by an electrical origin

Mr Lam Sheau Kai, president of SMRT Trains, told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that the emergency communication button on an eastbound train was activated at about 5.30pm on Friday.

Station staff found that a commuter’s power bank had caught fire and put it out using a fire extinguisher.

They also ensured that all passengers disembarked safely, he said, adding that there were about 650 people on board.

SMRT staff switched on the station’s exhaust system to clear the smoke, with services resuming once the affected train was moved to the depot.

Staff also provided first aid to the passenger concerned, who declined to be taken to hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 5.45pm, was later activated Changi Deport to investigate the cause of the fire.

According to preliminary findings, the fire was “likely caused by an electrical origin from the power bank”, SCDF said.

