Power bank catches fire in Balestier residence, 100 people evacuated

Power bank in Balestier home catches fire on 12 March

Today (12 March), a portable power bank caught fire in a serviced apartment in Balestier.

Responding to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the fire at about 5.30am this morning.

About 100 residents had evacuated from the premises before SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

Fire occurred in a bedroom in Citadines Balestier

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fire took place at 207 Balestier Road. The location corresponds to Citadines Balestier, a serviced residence that rests atop three floors of retail spaces.

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF shared that a power bank had caught fire in a bedroom on the 26th floor of the building.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

About 100 people evacuated from premises

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Xue (transliterated from Chinese) — a tourist — said there was a strong smoke smell along the corridors. He was in the guest room on the eighth floor when the incident occurred.

The interviewee also pointed out that dozens of people were waiting downstairs by the time he got down.

SCDF confirmed that around 100 residents were evacuated from the premises.

Firefighters subsequently extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

SCDF paramedics assessed a person for smoke inhalation. The individual later declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

