Landlord evicts tenant after power bank catches fire & destroys bedroom in Jurong West

Landlord evicts tenant after he left power bank charging in room, causing fire

A landlord in Jurong West was forced to evict a tenant after a power bank allegedly exploded while charging, sparking a fire that destroyed a bedroom and endangered her family, including her eight-month-old baby.

Power bank catches fire while charging inside room

The incident occurred at around 11am on 5 July at a four-room flat in Block 339B Kang Ching Road in Jurong West, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Homeowner Ms Zhu (name transliterated), 46, lives in the flat with her husband, 15-year-old son, and baby. Two of the rooms had been rented out long-term to four tenants.

Ms Zhu said she was having breakfast that morning when she suddenly heard a sudden noise coming from one of the tenants’ rooms, which was unoccupied at the time as the male tenant had left the house earlier.

“I…saw thick smoke. My husband thought it was a ritual, but we soon realised the room was on fire.”

When she opened the door, thick smoke billowed out from the fire that was already reaching the air conditioner.

Landlord says tenant did not heed reminder not to leave charging devices unattended

“My older son was showering while the younger one was sleeping,” Ms Zhu said. “My husband used five buckets of water to extinguish the fire. I was at a loss and too panicked to call for help.”

According to a video provided by Ms Zhu, the fire left the mattress and bed frame scorched, melted a nearby cabinet and plastic container, and blackened the walls and ceiling.

A burnt power bank was found among the debris. The air-conditioner was also damaged in the blaze.

Ms Zhu claimed she had previously reminded her tenants not to leave devices charging when they left home, but this advice went unheeded.

“The tenant did not apologise afterwards and showed no remorse, only lamenting his bad luck.”

After the incident, Ms Zhu decided to evict the tenant and asked him to move out.

He reportedly agreed to purchase a second-hand mattress and cabinet to replace the damaged items, one of which belonged to another tenant.

She did not seek compensation for the air conditioner, as it was rarely used and had been installed more than 10 years ago.

Eight-month-old baby exposed to smoke

Though the family managed to prevent the fire from spreading further, Ms Zhu was concerned about her infant son, who was sleeping in the flat at the time and may have inhaled smoke.

Paramedics assessed him on-site, advising the family to watch for breathing issues or coughing in the following week.

Ms Zhu estimated that repainting the room would cost about S$680. She has also been left feeling anxious around charging electronics.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire involving a power bank in the bedroom of a third-floor unit at Block 339B Kang Ching Road.

SCDF confirmed that the fire had been extinguished by members of the public before SCDF arrived.

They assessed one person for minor injuries who declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

