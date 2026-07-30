24-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer truck on SLE

Motorcyclist dies after trailer truck ran over vehicle on SLE

On Wednesday (29 July), a traffic accident occurred on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) after a trailer truck ran over a motorcyclist at around 9.50am.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist died after the accident between his vehicle and the trailer.

Aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook

In a post shared by SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook, several pictures showed the aftermath of the accident.

The body of the deceased motorcyclist is covered with a white cloth while a motorcycle is seen lying metres in front.

Another picture showed several police officers investigating the scene. An ambulance is also on-site.

In addition, traffic cones are cordoning off the accident area.

A separate photograph showed a police tent covering the body of the motorcyclist.

Police and ambulance hurried to the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along SLE towards Tampines Expressway (TPE) at around 9.50am.

After arriving on scene, an SCDF paramedic pronounced the rider dead.

Separately, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a call at about 9.50am about an accident involving a motorcycle and a trailer along SLE towards Central Expressway (CTE) or TPE.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also Read: Motorcyclist rear-ends another biker on PIE, both slam into nearby cars

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Featured image adapted from SG FRONT MAN on Facebook.