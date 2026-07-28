Netizen baffled by ‘wild expectations’ for domestic workers in S’pore, questions lack of empathy

Netizen questions ‘wild expectations’ placed on domestic helpers in Singapore

On Monday (27 July), a netizen shared their frustrations on Reddit after learning how some Singaporeans treat their foreign domestic workers (FDWs).

38-year-old Singaporean banker, identified as HDP, claimed that families in Singapore tend to think that paying a basic salary buys them a “24/7 super-robot with zero human needs”.

Double standards are clear

In an exclusive with MS News, HDP said that they had always known about the wild expectations placed on FDWs.

They also shared that this frustration came about while they were helping a friend find a “good place” for their helper.

They claimed that many would lump “helper” and “nanny” into one job. This is despite their completely different skill sets.

Apart from cooking, cleaning and doing laundry professionally, some employers expect their helper to take care of a child full-time while juggling multiple tasks.

They also mentioned “food gatekeeping” in some households.

In one particular case, their colleague said she “scolded the helper and deducted her salary because she used the pork in the fridge for her food”. The colleague also allegedly gave the helper leftovers off her family’s plates.

“How do you look someone in the eye who cares for your home and treat them like that?” HDP wrote in the post.

Working conditions are ‘toxic’ and ‘subpar’

HDP compared the “toxic work environments” most Singaporeans complain about to the working conditions they would then provide for their domestic helper.

They claimed that some employers would install cameras at home, streaming a live feed to “bark orders” through the speaker.

The level of micromanaging faced by FDWs is equivalent to a boss placing a camera over an employee’s desk, with HDP saying that anyone would report such actions to human resources (HR).

According to Ministry of Manpower (MOM) guidelines, FDWs are entitled to one rest day per week, either one full day or over two half days.

In addition, HDP said that their own helper told them about the realities of some of her friends’ living arrangements.

According to their helper, some domestic workers are “forced to sleep in bomb shelters” or on “a thin mat on the storeroom floor”.

Speaking to MS News, HDP shared: “One family even told [HDP’s friend] that their previous helper can stay in the bomb shelter, then why can’t she?”

These stories come into violation of MOM’s requirements for FDW accommodation.

According to MOM, an FDW’s living space must be sufficiently ventilated, provided with mattresses, blankets, bathroom amenities and toiletries, and a safe location away from dangerous equipment.

Lack of empathy amongst ‘educated’ people

HDP said that not everyone is a bad employer and there are great families there as well.

However, they questioned the baseline standard for the treatment of helpers in Singapore, saying it is “pretty depressing”.

“The lack of basic empathy from otherwise ‘educated’ people is mind-boggling,” HDP added.

Netizens share horror stories

It turns out that HDP’s worries were not unfounded. In the comments section, netizens shared their own stories similar to OP’s helper.

Many claimed that they tried to change the toxic mindset within their own families.

Some netizens confirmed the claims that HDP made in the post.

A few expats said that they had a “culture shock” upon hearing about the work conditions of FDWs.

“There is a reason we can hire them helpers. They are just here to help us manage our lives better,” HDP told MS News.

Also read: S’pore domestic helper allegedly works almost 18 hours daily, must be home by 5pm on off days to do housework

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Alex Green and Nadin Sh on Pexels.