Motorcyclist rear-ends another biker on PIE, both slam into nearby cars

Collision between two bikes on PIE causes both to slam into nearby vehicles

Two motorcycles collided into each other along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday (28 July) morning.

The accident sent them skidding into nearby cars.

Footage of the incident, shared in a Facebook video by SGRV ADMIN, was captured by a dashcam of a vehicle in front of the two bikes.

Lane-splitting Honda comes to a stop, rear-ended by another motorbike

In the video, footage showed a Honda motorcycle riding in between two lanes.

As the lane-splitting Honda comes to an eventual stop, a blue motorcycle suddenly comes in from behind.

Unable to control its speed, the bike from behind crashes in.

Strong impact sends both bikes to collide into other vehicles

The strong impact threw the motorcyclist to the ground, nearly falling in front of a blue Toyota car.

The blue motorcycle flips and sends the biker tumbling forward onto the ground headfirst.

Meanwhile, the crash threw the Honda bike forward violently, causing it to rear-end into a nearby car.

The biker falls off onto the ground as the motorcycle topples behind him.

Parties settled the accident privately

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the two parties settled the case privately and the police were not involved.

Separately, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call around 9.15am and was alerted to a road traffic accident along PIE towards Changi.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to assess one of the riders, who sustained minor injuries.

However, the rider declined to be sent to the hospital.

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Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.