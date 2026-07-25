Tourists in Vietnam each fined S$1.2K for breaking 10kg of coral

Domestic tourists in Vietnam fined S$1,200 after they broke over 10kg of protected coral

On 18 July, photos of a group of tourists in Vietnam collecting broken pieces of coral circulated online, drawing public outrage.

The attention prompted authorities to begin investigating the case the following day.

According to Tuoi Tre News, authorities were able to track down the group of tourists.

Two of the men admitted to breaking the coral, but said they were not aware it was protected.

They are being fined VND25 million (S$1,200) each for their actions.

Travelers had broken coral to take home

The group had traveled to Hon Chong beach in Khanh Hoa Province from Dong Nai in southern Vietnam.

They were swimming at the beach when two of the men broke off the coral to bring home as souvenirs.

Locals who noticed the incident quickly took photos and alerted authorities.

The Nha Trang Bay Management Board said the two men had removed approximately 10.5kg of Acropora coral, a species protected under Vietnamese law.

Reports show signage at the beach informing visitors that damage to the local ecosystem is prohibited.

Fined for the act

Authorities did not deem the men’s actions as meeting the threshold for criminal prosecution.

Nevertheless, they fined the pair VND25 million (S$1,200) each.

Hon Chong beach currently has 11 hectares of coral reefs, with some areas currently undergoing restoration.

To ensure that the coral can heal, authorities have designated conservation zones that travelers are barred from entering.

Also read: American tourists arrested in Japan after jumping into Punch the monkey’s zoo enclosure

