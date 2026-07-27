Tanker lorry unable to stop in time, rear-ends truck at SLE exit

Tanker lorry collides into the back of a truck at SLE

On 23 July, at 10.57am, two vehicles collided on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) after a tanker lorry failed to brake in time.

Footage of the incident, shared in a Facebook video by SGRV ADMIN, was captured by a dashcam of a nearby vehicle.

Toyota truck waiting to exit SLE

At the Woodlands Ave 12 exit, vehicles were stationary, waiting for the light to turn green.

Then, a blue lorry speeds into frame. According to the video, the lorry is from K&W Mobile Loo Services Pte Ltd.

Founded in 1996, K&W provides rental and cleaning services of mobile toilets, outdoor toilets, as well as other outdoor events.

The blue tanker lorry didn’t slow down and continued moving at speed.

According to the Facebook caption, the lorry was unable to stop in time.

This resulted in the K&W lorry colliding into the rear end of the Toyota truck.

Minimal damage

The impact pushed the truck forward, sending debris onto the road.

After the impact, both vehicles stopped, and traffic proceeded as usual.

While it remains unclear whether the incident caused any injuries, damage to both vehicles appeared minimal.

MS News has reached out to K&W Mobile Loo and the police for more information.

Also read: BYD driver stops on Farrer Road to change lanes, causes vehicles behind to collide before leaving scene

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.