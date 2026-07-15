BYD driver stops on Farrer Road to change lanes, causes vehicles behind to collide before leaving scene

BYD stops on Farrer Road while changing lanes, causing vehicles behind to collide

A collision occurred on Farrer Road after a BYD stopped in moving traffic while attempting to change lanes at about 4.11pm on Tuesday (14 July).

Dashcam footage posted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page shows the incident from cameras mounted at the front and rear of the vehicle that was struck from behind.

BYD crosses double white lines while trying to change lanes

In the footage, a blue BYD Sealion is seen travelling ahead of the original poster’s (OP) vehicle, the camcar.

According to the OP, the BYD had earlier moved from another lane into theirs, though that moment was not captured by the dashcam.

The BYD then slows down and attempts to move into the leftmost lane, crossing the double continuous white lines in the process.

Motorists in Singapore are not allowed to cross double continuous white lines. Doing so may result in a fine of up to S$200 and four demerit points.

However, a Honda is already travelling in the leftmost lane, preventing the BYD from moving over immediately.

The BYD continues edging towards the lane as both cars slow to an almost complete stop, apparently to avoid colliding.

This forces the OP to stop the camcar behind the BYD. The Honda eventually moves ahead, allowing the BYD to enter the lane.

Moments later, however, the OP’s vehicle is rammed from behind by a truck.

Truck behind unable to stop in time

Rear-facing dashcam footage shows the truck travelling behind the camcar before its driver notices that traffic ahead has come to a stop.

The truck then attempts to move into the adjacent lane to avoid a collision, but another truck is already travelling there.

Unable to change lanes or stop in time, it crashes into the rear of the camcar, shattering windows on impact.

Both vehicles appear to sustain damage, with debris seen scattered across the road after the collision.

Meanwhile, the BYD drives away without stopping as if nothing happened.

In the caption accompanying the video, the OP wrote: “Just wanted the BYD driver to know that we’ll find him.”

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.