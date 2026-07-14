Cyclist involved in Punggol fight with bus driver appeals conviction after serving detention order

Cyclist appeals conviction after serving seven-day detention over fight with bus driver in Punggol

A cyclist has appealed against his conviction and sentence after completing a seven-day short detention order for a roadside fight with a bus driver in Punggol.

Chia Meng Chiang, 49, was convicted of affray after claiming trial.

He began serving his sentence on the day it was imposed and lodged an appeal several days after his release.

A short detention order is a community-based sentence designed to expose offenders to the experience of imprisonment without resulting in a criminal record.

Near-collision sparked dispute in Punggol

The confrontation happened along Punggol East at about 6.43pm on 25 Nov 2024 and was recorded by cameras installed on the bus.

Khong Heng Chuen, 55, was driving bus service 85 and had stopped at a red light, with Chia cycling along the same road.

When traffic began moving, Khong drove behind Chia in the third lane.

Chia had initially been riding near the left side of the lane before gradually moving towards its centre.

Khong sounded his horn for about 10 seconds and braked sharply to avoid hitting the bicycle.

The sudden stop caused one passenger to be thrown from one seat to another, according to the judgment.

Chia subsequently left his bicycle in front of the bus and approached the driver’s window, where the two men argued.

Footage of the incident was circulated online, including on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel.

Cyclist took driver’s phone before fight broke out

Khong later used his phone to film Chia while explaining the situation to passengers, but Chia boarded the bus and took the device from him.

Khong then placed an arm around Chia’s neck, demanded his phone back, and pulled him out of the bus, causing the confrontation to spill onto the road.

While being dragged along the ground, Chia tried to kick Khong.

After regaining his footing, he charged at the driver, who threw him towards the kerb.

Despite a passenger shouting at them to stop, the struggle continued until Khong pinned Chia to the ground and asked bystanders to call the police.

Members of the public eventually stepped in to separate them.

Both men were injured

Khong suffered a sprained thumb, while Chia sustained a fractured rib and a bruised toe.

Khong pleaded guilty in March to voluntarily causing hurt and was also sentenced to a seven-day short detention order.

Chia, who represented himself at trial, maintained that he had acted in self-defence because Khong was the first to use physical force.

The prosecution, however, argued that Chia had repeatedly escalated the confrontation by leaving his bicycle in front of the bus and later taking Khong’s phone.

District Judge Cheng Yuxi agreed that Khong had started the physical fight by grabbing Chia around the neck and pulling him from the bus.

While she accepted that Chia’s initial kicks were attempts to break free, she found that his actions after regaining his footing could no longer be justified as self-defence.

Cyclist appealed after release

The prosecution had sought a seven-day jail term, citing Chia’s role in initiating and escalating the dispute.

In mitigation, Chia said he understood the seriousness of the incident and accepted responsibility for his conduct, adding that it did not reflect his usual behaviour and had occurred under intense pressure.

He completed the short detention order before appealing against both his conviction and sentence.

The appeal will be heard at a later date.

Also read: Cyclist blocks bus with bicycle & confronts driver in Punggol, bus company investigating

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Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube on YouTube.