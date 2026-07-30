2 men seen throwing parcels around as they allegedly sort them at HDB multipurpose hall, Ninja Van apologises

Two men caught on video throwing parcels around while allegedly sorting deliveries

A woman has raised concerns over the way parcels were allegedly sorted after her father spotted two men throwing them around at an HDB multipurpose hall.

Parcels thrown in alleged sorting process

In a TikTok post uploaded on 28 July, @_tyaraayra asked whether their careless handling could contribute to parcels arriving damaged.

According to the caption, her father was working when he noticed the two men sorting parcels at the multipurpose hall.

Video footage accompanying the post showed numerous parcels strewn across the floor.

Seated at the multipurpose hall, one of the men casually tossed a parcel about as he sorted them.

The Original Poster (OP) expressed concern that the contents of the parcels could be fragile or easily damaged.

She also pointed out that the rough handling of the parcels might potentially affect both buyers and sellers.

The OP then ended her post with a simple request: “Please handle parcels with care.”

Netizens appalled by treatment of parcels

The post has since caught the attention of netizens, some of whom were shocked at the treatment of the parcels.

A netizen claimed they had “no words to describe” the incident.

A commenter said they now understand why their packages arrived damaged.

A TikTok user agreed, saying that it’s no wonder their items purchased online are “not in good shape”.

One netizen felt that complaining would have little effect, while another commenter disagreed, saying that change would happen eventually.

It remains unclear from the video which delivery company or logistics provider the parcels belonged to, and whether any of them were damaged.

OP’s father advised men to stop throwing parcels

Speaking to MS News, the OP, Claire, 25, said that the incident took place on 24 July at around 11am.

The student care teacher shared that her father, Celso, 55, works part-time as a food delivery driver.

While on his way to deliver an order, he spotted the two men beside Block 638A in Tampines. He later returned to the location to record a video.

“My father approached them and offered some advice. They smiled and proceeded to slide the items instead,” Claire said.

However, she claimed they continued to toss the parcels after he left.

When asked if her father saw which delivery platform they were working for, she shared a close-up image of one of the packages being sorted, revealing it was Ninja Van.

Ninja Van apologises for unpleasant experience

In response to MS News’ queries, Ninja Van said they take such feedback seriously, as it does not reflect the standards of service they expect from their operations.

Ninja Van said that the matter would be escalated to the relevant team for further review and appropriate action.

The team would conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and implement the necessary measures to help prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“We sincerely apologise for the unpleasant experience and any concern this incident may have caused to the residents in the area,” a Ninja Van spokesperson said.

“We do not condone any unprofessional handling of parcels, and we remain committed to maintaining high service standards across our operations.”

Also read: Delivery workers seen throwing parcels & laughing in Woodlands, SingPost launches investigation

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Featured image adapted from @_tyaraayra on TikTok.