1 vape & 4,300 pods found in M’sia-registered van at Woodlands Checkpoint, driver arrested

Vape pods found hidden in back panels of M’sia-registered van attempting to enter S’pore

The authorities have busted another alleged attempt to smuggle e-vaporisers, or vapes, with the illegal devices found in a Malaysia-registered van entering Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

One vape and more than 4,300 vape pods were hidden in the back panels of the van, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Wednesday (29 July).

Van directed for enhanced checks

On 10 July, ICA Search & Examination officers directed the van to undergo enhanced checks at Woodlands Checkpoint.

This was based on information received by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre, which uses data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers.

An ICA video showed officers wrenching open the panels of the van with implements.

31-year-old M’sian driver arrested, case referred to HSA

Eventually, they found the vape and vape pods concealed in the back panels.

Some of the items were also found in an overhead compartment of the van, according to the footage.

The Malaysian van driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle vapes and related components into Singapore.

His case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Vape importers face jail & fine

In its post, ICA affirmed its mission as “Guardians of Our Borders” to facilitate trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993 (TVCA) — which was renamed from the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993 — those caught importing vapes will face up to nine years in prison and a fine of up to S$300,000.

Suppliers may be jailed for up to six years and fined up to S$200,000.

Under the TVCA, etomidate and its analogues have been classified as Specified Psychoactive Substances (SPS), with penalties for offences involving such substances aligned with those under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

That means importers will face three to 20 years’ jail and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers face two to 10 years’ jail and two to five strokes of the cane.

Also read: 24-year-old man charged with importing Kpods after 100 found in his car at Woodlands Checkpoint

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.