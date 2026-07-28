‘Finally!’: S’poreans react as 15-month wait-out period for private property owners buying HDB resale flats scrapped

Singapore removes 15-month wait-out period for private property owners buying HDB resale flats

The Government’s decision to remove the 15-month wait-out period for private property owners buying non-subsidised HDB resale flats has sparked a lively discussion online.

15-month wait-out period removed

The Ministry of National Development (MND) announced the change on Tuesday (28 July), with the removal taking effect immediately.

The wait-out rule was introduced back in 2022 as a temporary cooling measure to moderate demand for resale flats.

It previously required current and former private residential property owners to wait 15 months after selling their property before purchasing a non-subsidised HDB resale flat.

This temporary measure aimed to give first-time home buyers priority access to public housing while keeping HDB resale flats affordable for those with greater housing needs.

However, the Government has been closely monitoring the HDB resale market, which appears to be showing signs of stabilisation.

Hence, it has therefore “assessed that the 15-month wait-out period can now be removed”.

Most Singaporeans welcome the change

Most Singaporeans welcomed the change, with some concerned about the impact it may have on the prices of resale flats.

A netizen commented: “Finally!” upon learning the news.

A commenter also welcomed the announcement, saying they no longer need to appeal for their property clients.

An Instagram user said they “couldn’t be happier” following the removal of the wait-out period.

On the other hand, another netizen wondered why the government is “boosting the already sky-high HDB prices”.

Concerns that resale flats’ prices could rise faster

A Reddit discussion on the possibility of lifting the measure previously drew comments warning that prices could rise faster if more private-property owners entered the resale market.

A commenter predicted it could be “time for million dollar four-room flats”, reflecting fears that increased purchasing power could mean less affordable homes.

These concerns come even as HDB resale prices have recently shown signs of moderation.

According to MND, prices fell 0.3% in the second quarter of 2026, following a 0.1% decline in the first quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the Government has also tweaked the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) regime for developers undertaking complex projects, including large en bloc redevelopments.

The changes give eligible projects additional time to meet ABSD remission timelines, to support large-scale urban transformation and redevelopment.

Also read: First HDB resale price drop in 7 years draws mixed reactions, some hope for bigger correction

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Featured image courtesy of MS News.