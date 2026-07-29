Cop in Thailand pushes motorcyclist riding on sidewalk, who falls on cyclist nearby

Cop in Thailand pushes motorcyclist riding on sidewalk & causes him to fall

Footage of a cop pushing a motorcyclist riding on the sidewalk in Thailand has been making rounds online.

The clip proved divisive among netizens, with no consensus on whether it was appropriate for the police officer to get that aggressive in stopping the motorcyclist from breaking the law.

According to Matichon, authorities have since looked into the matter and urged officers to be more careful in how they enforce the law.

Traffic police officer stops motorcyclist on sidewalk

On 27 June, Thai Facebook page Hearonboard posted security camera footage of the incident.

It quickly garnered over 20,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

A police officer comes to a stop on his motorcycle as he spots a motorcyclist riding at him on the sidewalk to his left.

He got off his vehicle and attempted to stop the motorcyclist, who had a passenger in the backseat.

However, when the motorcyclist refused to slow down, the officer escalated his attempt to stop the man.

This eventually led to the officer pushing the motorcyclist, causing him to lose balance and fall over.

A nearby bicyclist had to quickly duck out of the way as the man fell onto the bike.

For the next minute, the person riding in the backseat lifts the fallen motorcycle and helps the rider up as the officer watched.

Police investigated incident

The viral footage prompted a police investigation, which subsequently confirmed the incident occurred on 24 June at around 5pm.

Authorities said the officer eventually ticketed the motorcyclist for riding on the sidewalk and against the flow of traffic.

As of 28 June, the fine against him has been paid.

Police are also currently reviewing the officer’s conduct.

They also urged officers to use discretion in enforcing the law and prioritise public safety.

Also Read: Motorcyclist flees on foot after crashing in Choa Chu Kang while allegedly evading police, he & pillion arrested



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Featured image adapted from เฮียขับรถ on Facebook.