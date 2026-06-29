Motorcyclist flees on foot after crashing in Choa Chu Kang while allegedly evading police, he & pillion arrested

Motorcyclist seen running from Traffic Police officer in Choa Chu Kang

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were both arrested after their motorcycle crashed in Choa Chu Kang Road on Sunday night (28 June).

Dashcam footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the motorcyclist vaulting over a roadside barrier while allegedly running away from a Traffic Police (TP) officer, who gave chase on foot.

Duo seen running away after motorcycle crashes in Choa Chu Kang

The clip, said to have been recorded at 8.29pm on Sunday night, started with a motorcycle turning right into a filter lane, with TP officers appearing to pursue it with their emergency lights flashing.

Later, the motorcycle apparently fell onto its side along the road as TP officers closed in.

Two people wearing helmets are then seen running away from the crashed motorcycle — the man pulling the woman by her hand.

Motorcyclist runs across 2 roads as TP officers pursue him

The man subsequently ran along the centre divider, having apparently split from his companion.

He then brazenly darted across the road into the path of oncoming traffic as an officer continued to chase him.

Finally, he jumped over a roadside barrier and ran across another road.

Motorcyclist arrested for multiple offences, pillion also arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that a TP officer was patrolling along Old Choa Chu Kang Road at about 8.25pm on 28 June, when he signalled for a motorcycle to stop for checks.

However, the motorcyclist allegedly failed to comply and sped off instead, prompting TP officers to give chase.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle self-skidded along Choa Chu Kang Road in the direction of Bukit Batok Road.

The 23-year-old male motorcyclist fled on foot but was subsequently detained by the police. He was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

He was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving licence and fraudulent possession of property.

He is also assisting with investigations for failing to stop when ordered by a police officer and driving without insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, his 22-year-old female pillion rider was also arrested, for fraudulent possession of property.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also Read: 25-year-old motorcyclist & female pillion die after accident along Yio Chu Kang Road

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.