25-year-old motorcyclist & female pillion die after accident along Yio Chu Kang Road

Motorcyclist & pillion who died in Yio Chu Kang accident were reportedly in a relationship

A 25-year-old motorcyclist and his 21-year-old pillion rider died during an accident along Yio Chu Kang Road in the early hours of Thursday (25 June) morning.

Footage of the aftermath posted on XiaoHongShu showed two police blue tents set up on the road next to each other.

Police officers surround blue tents, cordon off road

The original poster (OP) said the clip, which was taken from the upper deck of a public bus, was recorded near the ST Engineering Electronics Hub along Yio Chu Kang Road.

It was observed that the left lane of the two-lane carriageway was cordoned off by traffic cones and police vehicles, forcing motorists into the right lane and slowing traffic to a crawl.

Ahead, several police officers stood around two blue tents.

A few metres farther along was a motorcycle awaiting removal.

LTA advises motorists to avoid lane 3

In a post on X at 4.05am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the accident had occurred in the direction of Ang Mo Kio Street 66, after Cactus Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 3.

Motorcycle not badly damaged: Witness

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that she had noticed a heavy police presence while driving past the location with her husband at 7am.

Ms Huang, 40, assumed at first that it was a police roadblock but was shocked to see the two blue tents.

The motorcycle involved did not seem to be badly damaged, and no debris was on the road, she said.

Deceased pair believed to be in a relationship

The deceased pair were believed to be in a relationship, according to information received by the Chinese daily.

Their relatives arrived later, with a white car belonging to them spotted at the scene.

Motorcyclist & pillion pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 3.35am on 25 June.

It took place along Yio Chu Kang Road towards Upper Thomson Road, and involved a motorcycle which was believed to have self-skidded.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted at about 3.30am.

A 25-year-old male motorcyclist and his 21-year-old female pillion were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist & pillion rider die in accident with 2 lorries on BKE, causes congestion for hours

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Featured image adapted from 甜鑫儿 on XiaoHongShu.