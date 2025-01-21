Motorcyclist & pillion rider die in accident with 2 lorries on BKE, causes congestion for hours

52-year-old motorcyclist & 41-year-old pillion rider die in BKE accident

An early-morning accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) has taken the lives of a motorcyclist and his pillion rider.

Footage of the aftermath posted on Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed two police blue tents at the side of the road.

Videos show person lying on the road behind lorry

A clip taken earlier, when the sky was still dark, showed at least one person lying on the road behind the right rear end of a white lorry in the second lane from the right.

Two motorcycle helmets were also seen.

Another clip taken after the sun had risen showed the body or bodies covered up by blue tents.

Several police vehicles had arrived at the scene.

A later clip showed the blue tents moved to the far-right lane.

LTA warns of congestion due to BKE accident

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X first posted about the accident at 5.37am on Tuesday (21 Jan), saying it occurred on the BKE in the direction towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), before the Kranji Expressway (KJE) exit.

In a subsequent post, it advised motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

LTA’s posts made over the next few hours warned of congestion due to the accident, which had spread all the way to Woodlands Checkpoint by 7.17am.

Bus services delayed by BKE accident

The accident also affected public bus services, with Tower Transit posting at 8.29am of delays to three of its services.

It told commuters to expect delays of about 40 to 45 minutes.

A fourth bus service would be delayed up to 15 to 20 minutes, it added at 9.05am.

SBS Transit posted at 9.21am that three of its services were delayed along the Seletar Expressway and Mandai Road due to the traffic congestion.

They returned to normal operations at 12 noon, more than six hours after the accident.

Motorcyclist & pillion rider pronounced dead at scene of BKE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.35am on 21 Jan.

It involved a motorcycle and two lorries, and took place along the BKE in the direction towards the PIE.

A male motorcyclist, 52, and a female pillion rider, 41, were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Another accident took place in the same area

Separately, another accident took place on the same morning at about 6.30am, SPF said.

It also occurred along the BKE in the direction towards the PIE, and was a hit-and-run involving two motorcycles, SPF added.

A 24-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state. SCDF said he was conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus.

Police investigations are also ongoing for this second incident.

