37-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident involving lorry on BKE

Motorcyclist dies in accident with lorry along Bukit Timah Expressway

A fatal accident involving a lorry and a motorcycle occurred on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands on Monday (16 Dec) night, resulting in the death of a 37-year-old motorcyclist.

Photos circulating online showed the motorcycle involved in the accident bearing a Malaysian number plate.

A video of the aftermath depicted at least two police cars, an ambulance, and a blue tent covering the victim’s body near the accident site. A lorry was also seen parked nearby.

The motorcyclist is believed to be Malaysian, though authorities have yet to confirm his identity.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at the scene

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that it was alerted to the accident at around 8pm near the Kranji Expressway (KJE) exit.

The male motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The 25-year-old male lorry driver involved in the accident is assisting the police with their investigations.

Details surrounding the cause of the accident have not been disclosed, and investigations are ongoing.

Netizen concerned with growing number of accidents

In the wake of this incident, netizens have expressed growing concerns about the apparent rise in accidents in recent days.

One netizen noted that arriving just minutes late at the Singapore border can result in heavy traffic buildup, which may prompt motorcyclists to speed and increase the risk of accidents.

MS News has reached out to SCDF for comments.

Also read: Motorcyclist on KJE crushed by trailer truck’s wheels after collision with lorry

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook.