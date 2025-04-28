Man in Thailand sets house on fire after his mother refused to give him money to buy drugs

Man burns down house following mum’s refusal to give him money to buy drugs

An upset man in Loei Province, Thailand, set his family’s house on fire after his mother refused to give him money to buy drugs, reports Thai news media Channel 7.

At around 11am on Friday (25 April), Loei police were alerted to a report of a house engulfed in flames in Kok Du Subdistrict. Rescue personnel were deployed at the scene for investigation.

Fire completely destroys house

The officers found that the house that had been set ablaze belonged to Khian (name transliterated from Thai), a local resident. It was a two-storey house made of half-concrete, half-wood.

The fire was raging amidst extremely hot weather.

Fire trucks from Kok Du Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and nearby local agencies arrived to douse the flames. The blaze spread rapidly, however, and completely gutted the house.

No casualties reported

Fortunately, no one was injured. Neighbours in the adjacent homes rushed to flee, some carrying elderly family members out of nearby houses.

Initial investigation revealed that Thanapong (name transliterated from Thai), the 30-year-old son of the house owner, started the fire out of anger after his mother refused to give him money to buy methamphetamine, an illegal narcotic.

Luckily, his mother had taken her grandchild for a walk when the incident took place, so there was nobody home at the time of the fire.

Thanapong has been arrested and will face charges following the arson.

