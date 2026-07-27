Bugis Street Level 2 gets a revamp, explore weekend thrift booths, themed photo studios & journal workshops

Bugis Street Level 2 gets revamp, transforms into youth lifestyle hub with thrift markets and workshops

Long before online shopping became the norm, there was Bugis Street.

Generations of Singaporeans would be familiar with squeezing through its labyrinth of stalls in search of affordable outfits, accessories, and beauty products.

Now, the iconic shopping haunt is getting a new look.

Launched on 25 July, Bugis Street: The New Level 2 brings together a youth-centric retail playground, independent local brands, creative workshops, customisable treats, and plenty of spaces for hanging out, making things, and discovering something new with your friends.

Browse trendy bags and customise journals at Ruby Merlot

Among The New Level 2’s tenants is trendy homegrown label Ruby Merlot, which began with bags before gaining a following for its sleek leather journals, ideal for anyone who prefers taking notes the old-school way rather than tapping yet another reminder into their Notes app.

The Bugis Street outlet marks Ruby Merlot’s first physical store, giving fans the chance to feel the materials, try the bags against their usual outfits, and decide whether a piece works best for lectures, dates, or a full afternoon of shopping (around Bugis, naturally).

It isn’t just somewhere to shop, either. The store will also host journal customisation experiences, junk journalling sessions, and community gatherings, giving visitors the chance to personalise their new companion and meet fellow stationery lovers while they’re at it.

For the uninitiated, junk journalling involves filling pages with a free-form mix of writing, stickers, tape, scraps, and other keepsakes, rather than worrying about making every spread perfectly polished.

In spite of the name, it’s less about collecting “junk” and more about preserving little treasures to unearth years from now, whether that means ticket stubs, sweet wrappers, receipts, or anything else you might enjoy looking back on fondly.

Participants will receive a small booklet, along with materials such as pens, stickers, and tape, so they can let their imagination run wild and create whatever they like.

Prompts will also be available for anyone who needs a little help getting their thoughts and ideas onto the page.

Build your own dessert and craft a signature scent

After all that browsing and customising, a snack break is probably in order.

Those whose ideal shopping pick-me-up involves something sweet can head to Creamie Sippies, a homegrown business that started by brewing drinks live on TikTok before growing into the brand behind what it describes as Singapore’s first matcha mill café.

At Bugis Street, it has debuted a Banana Pudding Bar where customers can build their own dessert with a choice of toppings, sauces, and seasonal specials.

Mini versions of Creamie Sippies’ signature drinks are also available as curated pairings, ideal for anyone who wants dessert and matcha without committing to two full-sized servings.

Once your sweet tooth is satisfied, you can continue the DIY streak at White Pixies.

The brand has opened Singapore’s first dedicated Candle Bar, where visitors can experiment with scent and wax through seven hands-on workshops, including personalised candle-making, perfume balm charms, and diffuser experiences.

Besides leaving with something you made yourself, you may also walk away smelling considerably better than when you arrived.

Pose in a self-shoot studio and crack escape rooms

After making a day of shopping for new accessories, customising desserts, and crafting your own scents, you may as well document it properly.

Standard Photo Studio has joined the line-up with four self-shoot rooms, perfect for anyone who wants something more polished than another blurry smartphone picture taken under harsh lighting.

Each room is dressed around different themes, with sets so cute and detailed that you might forget you’re actually on the second floor of a shopping complex.

The hands-free set-up lets visitors take their own photographs without a photographer behind the camera, making it easier to pose freely and redo awkward shots.

Sessions come with a classic photo strip, while a DIY station stocked with unlimited beads lets visitors turn their pictures into personalised photo keychains, which are far more useful than leaving the strip tucked inside a book and forgetting about it.

Those who prefer solving puzzles to striking poses can also look forward to more escape-room experiences elsewhere in Bugis Street.

Myth Jinn Escape Room will soon open as a first-of-its-kind concept in Singapore, while existing tenant Xcape Singapore is expanding into a refreshed space with new game content.

Browse dozens of thrift, craft, and creator booths on weekends

Once you’ve explored the new stores and experiences, there’s still more to discover at Somewhere @ Bugis Street, one of the spaces introduced as part of Bugis Street: The New Level 2.

Created with Invade, the team behind Artbox and Fleawhere, the concept is billed as a retail playground for the next generation, bringing pre-loved finds, independent brands, workshops, and creative sessions together under one roof.

Every weekend, Somewhere @ Bugis Street hosts a market with around 40 booths run by thrifters, crafters, and creators, offering handmade trinkets, collectibles, activities, and pre-loved finds.

The booth line-up generally changes each week, so repeat visitors can regularly discover new vendors and fresh items.

And should the market receive a strong response, Invade may also consider expanding it beyond weekends.

Besides the market, visitors will find an exclusive lounge, podcast rooms, open-deck turntables, interactive rooms, and creator spaces developed in partnership with schools and art institutions.

Whether you’re there to shop, journal, snack, craft, pose, or simply see what has changed since your last teenage Bugis Street haul, the refreshed floor offers plenty of reasons to head upstairs.

For more information and updates, follow Bugis Town on Instagram.

Also read: JB City Square set for 2027 revamp with kids’ adventure park, wellness hub & hotel apartments

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Featured image by MS News.