JB City Square set for 2027 revamp with kids’ adventure park, wellness hub & hotel apartments

Johor Bahru City Square planning major transformation by 2027 with exciting new additions & expansions

If you’ve ever hopped across the Causeway for a staycation or weekend retail fix, there’s a good chance you’ve spent time at Johor Bahru (JB) City Square.

Just steps from the checkpoint, it’s the unofficial first stop for many Singaporeans’ JB adventures, whether for a massage, movie, or makan.

But in a couple of years, things are going to look a little different — in a really good way.

The beloved mall has announced an ambitious multi-phase transformation, beginning this month and set to be completed by Q4 2027.

The redevelopment aims to reimagine City Square as a future-ready lifestyle hub, blending shopping, dining, leisure, and community spaces in one dynamic destination.

More than 300 retailers at Johor Bahru City Square

JB City Square’s upcoming makeover is more than just a fresh coat of paint.

The redevelopment will expand its retail space from 547,076 to 568,927 square feet, housing over 300 retailers across themed floors for easier browsing and a more seamless shopping experience.

Unfolding in five distinct phases, the transformation will see new zones and features unveiled progressively.

Shoppers can look forward to a full refresh, from anchor tenants and speciality stores to immersive experiential zones designed to make every visit feel fresh.

Foodies, meanwhile, can expect a revamped culinary precinct that blends global flavours with local favourites, perfect for post-shopping feasts or late-night supper sessions before heading home.

From fashion and athleisure to home and hobby stores, and even international fashion and cosmetics brands, there’ll be plenty to keep you wandering the aisles — and wondering if you really want to head back to Singapore.

In other words, your next JB shopping trip might take a little longer (and maybe even call for a bigger boot).

New kids’ adventure park, hotel apartments & more

The redevelopment also brings a slate of new attractions.

A 15,000-square-foot Kids Adventure Park will give little ones space to play while parents shop in peace, while a 41,300-square-foot Health & Wellness Hub will feature everything from fitness to holistic care under one roof.

Above the mall, flexible event spaces and hotel apartments will introduce a live-work-play element for weekenders who’d rather not make the trip back across the border just yet.

And the revamp goes beyond retail.

Expect sustainability-focused upgrades such as energy-efficient cooling systems, smart parking, and improved digital connectivity, plus waste management enhancements that make the mall greener and more future-ready.

All of this will be wrapped up in a sleek new façade with brighter interiors and open layouts designed for a smoother, more enjoyable shopping experience.

Just in time for new RTS link

The timing couldn’t be better. When the Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System (RTS) opens at the end of 2026, getting to JB City Square will be faster and easier than ever.

The six-minute train ride will carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, making a quick JB escape feel almost like hopping over to another MRT stop.

For Singaporeans, that means less time in Causeway traffic and more time doing what we love most across the border: shopping, eating, and unwinding.

In the meantime, the mall will stay fully operational throughout the transformation, so your go-to pit stops for food, foot massages, and fashion finds can carry on as usual.

Also read: New RTS Link to become fastest public transportation between JB & S’pore, travel time takes 6 mins

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Johor Bahru City Square.