New RTS Link to become fastest public transportation between JB & S’pore, travel time takes 6 minutes

New RTS Link to cut Johor Bahru to Singapore travel time to six minutes

Say goodbye to hours-long Causeway jams — the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will soon become the fastest public transport option between the two countries.

It will reportedly slash travel time between Johor Bahru (JB) and Singapore to just six minutes.

JB to Singapore in six minutes

In a post on 19 June, Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) teased the blazing speed of the upcoming RTS Link on its official Facebook page.

“Ever wondered how quickly you’ll be crossing the border with the new RTS Link?” the post asked.

The answer: a mere six minutes.

The highly anticipated service will run between Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North in Singapore.

It will be able to transport up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, easing the strain on current land checkpoint crossings.

Trains will run from 6am to midnight daily, with peak hour frequencies of every 3.6 minutes, making it a game-changer for daily commuters.

To further boost convenience, the Bukit Chagar station will offer 1,550 car parking bays and 1,000 motorcycle lots for easy access.

Netizens question why service only begins at 6am

While many celebrated the upcoming service, some netizens questioned why the RTS Link will only begin operating at 6am, noting that many Malaysian workers cross into Singapore as early as 4am.

One netizen pointed out that many cross-border workers start work at 7am, so a 6am start may not do much to ease the early morning congestion at the border.

Others responded that Singapore’s MRT system also begins at 6am due to overnight maintenance, and the RTS Link would likely follow similar servicing requirements.

Government authorities expect the Johor Bahru–Singapore RTS Link to be completed by the end of next year and to begin operations in January the following year.

