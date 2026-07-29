Man in M’sia shot by masked gunman while out buying eggs

Masked gunman in M’sia draws weapon in public, shooting another man

A man was shot and injured in front of a row of commercial shop lots in Penang, Malaysia, on Monday (27 July).

The victim was found to have multiple prior criminal records, as reported by Malaysia Gazette.

Suspect fired shots at him as he entered his car

At around 10am, the 38-year-old victim had reportedly just finished exercising at a gym before stopping by a convenience store in the same building to buy eggs.

It is understood that as the victim was about to enter his car, he was approached by a man wearing a black jacket and a mask.

The masked man then fired several shots at him.

The victim reportedly fled into a nearby restaurant to take cover.

He sustained wound in his right hand

However, the suspect pursued the victim and fired several more shots, with at least one bullet believed to have struck the victim’s right hand.

The suspect fired at least five shots before fleeing the scene in a car.

The injured victim was rushed to Seberang Jaya Hospital to receive treatment.

Meanwhile, South Seberang Perai District Police Chief Superintendent Jay January Siowou, when contacted, stated that the police will be issuing an official media statement regarding the incident.

Also read: Man in Thailand allegedly shot while filming product review at home, neighbour arrested



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Featured image adapted from Kwong Wah.