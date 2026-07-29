Thai woman detained at Japan airport after crystal meth found hidden in coffee packets

Woman arrested at Fukuoka Airport on suspicion of smuggling narcotics

A Thai woman was detained at Fukuoka Airport after customs discovered crystal methamphetamine hidden inside the parcel of her luggage.

According to her family, the 28-year-old had been paid to carry the substances, hidden inside coffee sachets, to Fukuoka.

Illicit substances discovered in her luggage upon arriving in Fukuoka

The family of Ms Juthathip (name transliterated from Thai), who works as a personal shopper and courier, called on authorities to investigate who hired her for the cross-border delivery.

Ms Juthathip, along with her friend and boyfriend, travelled to Japan on 11 July via Thai AirAsia Flight FD236 from Don Mueang Airport.

Upon arrival at Fukuoka Airport the next morning, officials inspected her luggage and found the illicit substances.

Authorities detained them at around 7am on 12 July.

However, Ms Juthathip’s two companions were released after being questioned for nearly 11 hours.

Ms Juthathip, though, remained in custody.

Boyfriend said they had been hired by someone through application

Her 28-year-old boyfriend, Mr Sarawut (name transliterated from Thai), explained that they operate a Line group called “THIENTHIEN SHOP” offering courier services for Thais in Japan.

A user named “ing ing” had hired them on 10 July to transport nine boxes weighing 12 kilograms in total.

The customer had used the service before in May, so they did not suspect anything unusual.

Customer disappeared and blocked their communication

Ms Sarawut shared that the group carried nine boxes on the journey.

The recipients of the other packages got in touch to retrieve their items, but the “ing ing” account failed to contact them and eventually blocked communication.

He said the customer transferred a 3,600 baht (S$138) courier fee to a bank account under the name “HO THI MAI”.

On 22 July, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Fukuoka confirmed to the family that meth was found in Ms Juthathip’s luggage.

The family suspected the package belonged to an organised syndicate, but they admitted Ms Juthathip did not check the contents well.

Mother requested Thai authorities to launch investigation

Ms Kanyavee (name transliterated from Thai), the mother, filed a report with Bang Bua Thong Police Station in Nonthaburi.

She gathered CCTV footage from the family’s housing estate to help identify the sender.

The mother requested that Thai agencies track Japan’s investigation and scrutinise the parties behind the shipment, including whether the case relates to past incidents involving travellers hired as couriers.

No official connections were discovered.

Never involved with illegal drugs

Ms Kanyavee stressed that her daughter had never previously used illegal drugs.

The family has since turned over all collected evidence to the police and continues to monitor the case closely.

Also read: Thai flight attendant arrested in Australia after over 1kg of heroin found hidden in her luggage



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Featured image adapted from MGR Online and Matichon.