Driver in Thailand loses control of his vehicle after sneezing, crashes into barrier & lamppost

Driver in Chiang Mai sneezes and loses control of his vehicle, resulting in crash

A pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries after reportedly losing control while sneezing and colliding with a construction barrier and a lamppost in Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The incident occurred around 1pm last Saturday (25 July) on the Chiang Mai–Hot Road near the Samoeng intersection, inbound towards Chiang Mai city, according to Chiang Mai News.

Driver sustained minor chest injuries

At the scene, police found that a black Chevrolet pickup truck was heavily damaged after crashing through a construction barrier and striking a lamppost on the central reservation.

The male driver told police he sneezed while driving, causing him to lose control. He sustained minor chest injuries.

In addition, a second pickup truck travelling behind the first vehicle hit a displaced section of the construction barrier, suffering minor damage. No injuries were reported in the second vehicle.

Police warned about accidents

Police warned that accidents can happen in seconds, even due to unexpected actions such as sneezing or briefly taking one’s eyes off the road.

Motorists are urged to maintain safe distances, drive attentively, and pull over if unable to continue safely.

Also read: Driver sent to hospital & arrested for drink driving after crashing car in Toa Payoh



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Featured image adapted from Chiang Mai News.