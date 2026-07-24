Driver sent to hospital & arrested for drink driving after crashing car in Toa Payoh

Car collides with railings & knocks down lamppost along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh

A 62-year-old car driver was arrested for drink driving after crashing his car in Toa Payoh in the early hours of Friday (24 July) morning.

Footage posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page showed that the accident occurred at a pedestrian crossing in front of Block 111 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Car collides into railings & lamppost in Toa Payoh

In the now-deleted clip, the white car appeared to have collided into railings on the road divider, scattering them across the road.

It also knocked into a lamppost, causing it to topple over.

A man standing next to the car was seen entering the driver’s seat.

Another man was heard joking about buying 4D.

Car bonnet wrecked after Toa Payoh accident

Other photos shared on Facebook, which were taken after the authorities had arrived, revealed that the car had sustained significant damage to its bonnet from the crash.

The left side was almost wrecked, with its shell torn off and a wheel lying on the road after having come off.

On the right side, the car panels were observed to have been stripped off too, leaving debris scattered across the road.

Several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were at the scene.

A photo posted by SG Road Vigilante revealed at least two police motorcycles, one police car, an SCDF Red Rhino and an ambulance had arrived.

Car believed to have self-skidded

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 3.10am on 24 July.

It took place along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh in the direction of Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, and involved a car which was believed to have self-skidded.

A 62-year-old male car driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The driver was later arrested for drink driving, the police noted, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Car driver sent to hospital & arrested for suspected drink driving after Teck Whye crash

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook and Monir2.1 on Facebook.