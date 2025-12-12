Car driver sent to hospital & arrested for suspected drink driving after Teck Whye crash

Car driver arrested after crashing into street sign in Teck Whye

A male car driver was sent to the hospital, and also arrested, after being involved in an accident at Teck Whye on Friday (12 Dec) morning.

Photos of the aftermath posted on Reddit showed that the white car had mounted the kerb and crashed into a street sign.

Paramedics attend to person lying on the road

According to the photos, the impact caused the front bumper of the Hyundai to fall off.

Both its doors were open and its airbags had been deployed.

Paramedics at the scene were attending to a person lying on the road, next to the driver’s side of the car.

Bent lamp post lies on the ground

The pavement and grass verge near the car were littered with debris.

This included a bent lamp post which had fallen, possibly uprooted by the impact.

The car’s licence plate also lay on the ground, having apparently fallen off.

Car believed to have self-skidded in Teck Whye

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.55am on 12 Dec.

It took place at the junction of Teck Whye Avenue and Choa Chu Kang Road, and involved a car.

It was believed to have self-skidded, SPF added.

Car driver arrested for suspected drink driving

A 40-year-old male car driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Subsequently, he was arrested for suspected drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

