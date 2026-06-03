S’poreans in Japan advised to monitor weather & locate evacuation centres amid Typhoon Jangmi

Singapore Embassy in Tokyo warns of possible transport disruptions, flooding and landslides as typhoon approaches

The Singapore Embassy in Tokyo has advised Singaporeans in Japan to closely monitor local weather conditions as Typhoon Jangmi approaches, warning of possible transport disruptions, flooding, and landslides.

In a Facebook post on Monday (2 June), the embassy shared warnings issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), urging residents and travellers to stay updated on the latest developments and take necessary precautions.

Typhoon Jangmi to bring heavy rain and strong winds

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Typhoon Jangmi is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to the Pacific Coast side of Shikoku, southern Kinki, and Kanto-Koshin regions.

Authorities have warned of possible landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and river overflows.

In particular, the Amami region is expected to be affected on Tuesday (3 June), while western Japan could experience severe weather from Tuesday into Wednesday (4 June).

Residents urged to locate evacuation centres

The JMA has encouraged residents to identify the location of evacuation centres in their neighbourhoods before the typhoon makes landfall.

People living in affected areas are advised to evacuate during daylight hours if necessary, before weather conditions deteriorate and travel becomes more dangerous.

The embassy also urged Singaporeans to stay alert and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Flights and public transport may be affected

Travellers have been warned to expect disruptions to transportation services as the typhoon approaches.

The embassy noted that flights, Shinkansen services, ferries and other forms of public transport could be cancelled or experience significant delays due to adverse weather conditions.

“So plan around it and stay indoors as much as possible,” the embassy wrote.

As part of its advisory, the embassy also reminded Singaporeans to protect their valuables from potential water damage.

“Ensure your valuables, especially your passports, are kept in waterproof bags to prevent damage from contact with water,” the authorities added.

“Please monitor the local conditions closely and refer to the following websites for the latest updates and warnings/advisories.”

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Featured image adapted from Savvy Tokyo. For illustration purposes only.