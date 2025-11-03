Woman sent to hospital after 2-car accident along CTE, man arrested for drink driving

Car flips over during accident with another car along CTE

A female driver was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday (2 Nov) night.

Footage of the aftermath posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram showed that one of the cars had flipped over.

Car seen resting on its bonnet after CTE accident

The clip, taken from a passing vehicle, was recorded before the Braddell Road exit.

The white car involved in the accident was resting on its bonnet in the far-left lane.

Its door on the front passenger side was open.

In front of the car was another car, with its emergency lights flashing and facing against the flow of traffic.

A police officer was seen at the scene.

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 12.01am on Monday (3 Nov) that an accident had occurred on the CTE, in the direction of the city and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

2 people injured in CTE accident, 1 sent to hospital

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 11.55pm on 2 Nov.

It took place along the CTE towards the city, before the Braddell exit, and involved two cars.

A 42-year-old female car driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another person, who was assessed for minor injuries, declined to be sent to the hospital.

Additionally, the other driver, a 45-year-old man, was arrested for drink-driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.