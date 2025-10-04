Elderly man sent to hospital after Mercedes hits him at Serangoon junction, driver arrested for drink driving

Elderly man was waiting to cross Serangoon Road when the Mercedes hit him: Eyewitnesses

An elderly man was sent to the hospital after being hit by a Mercedes at a road junction in Serangoon Road on Friday (3 Oct) night.

The driver was arrested for drink driving, the police said.

Mercedes crashed into traffic light along Serangoon Road

Images posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed that the Mercedes had crashed into a traffic light, knocking it askew.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were attending to a person lying on the grass verge near the car, while a man believed to be the driver stood nearby.

The injured person was later lifted onto a stretcher to be sent to the hospital.

Elderly man severely injured after Serangoon accident

A couple who witnessed the accident told Shin Min Daily News that the elderly man had been pushing a trolley and holding a birdcage.

When he was hit, his belongings fell to the ground, with the birdcage damaged. However, the bird inside seemed to be unharmed and is being taken care of by the couple.

The elderly man, however, was severely injured, with both his legs likely broken, the couple said.

Another witness, a 46-year-old migrant worker, also told Shin Min that the man’s legs appeared to be severely injured.

Nearby residents had told him that a car that was turning right had lost control and hit the elderly man, who was flung some 2m away onto the grass.

Driver appeared groggy, taken away by the police

The male driver of the Mercedes appeared “intoxicated” as he seemed groggy and unsteady on his feet while the police spoke to him, the migrant worker said.

The couple who helped the elderly man said they saw the driver being taken away by the police.

Nearby residents said vehicles at the intersection usually drive very fast, with traffic quite heavy, especially during rush hour.

This makes it dangerous to cross the road, so they have to be very careful when doing so.

Elderly man sent to hospital after Serangoon accident, Mercedes driver arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.10pm on 3 Oct.

It took place at the junction of Lavender Street and Serangoon Road, and involved a car and a pedestrian.

A 71-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 9.15pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 37-year-old male car driver was arrested for drink-driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

