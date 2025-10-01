Vapes found in Mercedes car that crashed into sidewalk in Yishun, 2 elderly pedestrians sent to hospital 

Vapes found in Mercedes car that crashed into sidewalk outside Khatib Polyclinic

On Tuesday (30 Sept) morning, a Mercedes-Benz vehicle crashed into the sidewalk near Khatib Polyclinic, injuring two women. The female pedestrians, as well as the driver of the Mercedes, were conveyed to the hospital.

E-vaporisers (vapes) and related components were later found in the car and subsequently seized.

The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Mercedes car crashes into sidewalk near entrance of Khatib Polyclinic

Photos posted by Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) showed a white Mercedes hatchback on the pavement next to the road.

The surroundings in the picture suggest that the incident happened at the entrance of Khatib Polyclinic.

Speaking to SMDN, an eyewitness said two women were struck by the car and sustained serious head injuries.

He added that the driver, who was instructed to sit by the roadside, was also bleeding from his mouth.

Staff from Khatib Polyclinic, as well as passers-by, reportedly stepped forward to assist after the accident.

Pedestrians & driver conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 10.20am on Tuesday (30 Sept).

The two pedestrians, aged 67 and 81, as well as the 36-year-old Mercedes driver, were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A SPF spokesperson added that vapes and related components were found in the Mercedes car and later seized.

The driver was also arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.