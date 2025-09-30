1 dead & 10 injured after kindergarten bus crashes into house in Japan

Driver dies after bus carrying kindergarten students crashes into house

A shuttle bus carrying nine kindergarten students crashed into a house in Kamagaya City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, at around 8.50am on Monday (29 Sept).

The bus driver, 49-year-old Junichi Miyashita (transliterated from Japanese), was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the students, aged four to five years old, and a female teacher in her 50s sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Bus driver had no apparent health issues

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the bus driver was taking the children to a private kindergarten in the city when the accident occurred.

Police said the bus was travelling on a straight, single-lane road when it suddenly crossed the centre line and struck the fence of a private residence on the opposite side of the road.

The kindergarten bus driver was not an employee of the school and was dispatched by a temporary staffing agency.

However, he had previously driven the school’s shuttle bus several times.

“We’ve heard that the driver’s health was fine, and his morning alcohol test showed no problems,” said the chairman of the private kindergarten.

Authorities are currently investigating the details and the exact cause of the accident.

Featured image adapted from TBS, Japan Daily on Facebook.