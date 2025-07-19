School bus overturns after driver runs over uncovered manhole in Johor, students injured

Students injured after school bus driver runs over uncovered manhole

Authorities in Johor Bahru (JB) are investigating an accident that has left multiple students injured. The school bus carrying the students had overturned after its driver ran over an uncovered manhole.

According to China Press, the accident occurred on Friday (18 July) at 7am.

Uncovered manhole causes bus to flip

While transporting primary and secondary school students, the driver of the van serving as a school bus ran over the manhole along Jalan Abdul Samad.

This caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which crashed into another car before completely turning over.

According to the New Straits Times, a total of 16 students were injured.

They were rushed to Johor Bahru General Hospital for treatment.

Photos of the accident raised concerns online, with many pressuring authorities to investigate the incident.

It is currently unclear whether the uncovered manhole was a result of negligence or if thieves had stolen the cover.

Authorities investigating incident

In response to queries by China Press, police in Johor Bahru have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“I have instructed the authorities to investigate the matter immediately and take appropriate action against any party found to be negligent or responsible,” said the Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman.

“I will also ensure that an immediate audit is carried out in the surrounding area to identify any other infrastructure risks that could endanger road users, particularly on routes frequently used by students and public transport.”

The official also wished for the quick recovery of the students injured in the crash.

