Bus driver in M’sia slammed for playing games on phone while driving

Bus driver caught playing games on phone while driving

Mr Tan Chia Yong, a Malaysian newscaster, recently posted a Facebook video of a bus driver gaming on his mobile phone while driving.

The nine-second clip showed the driver’s attention being divided between the road and his phone, which he placed on top of the steering wheel.

According to Mr Tan, the video was taken at around 6pm on 22 June.

Tourist questions if all Malaysian drivers drive recklessly

Mr Tan said the video was sent by a viewer whose foreign friend was visiting Malaysia.

The Chinese tourist was on a long-distance bus from Kuala Lumpur to Butterworth when she noticed that the driver was playing mobile games.

The tourist reportedly questioned, “Are all Malaysian drivers like this?”

To this, Mr Tan said the driver is a “black sheep”, suggesting that reckless drivers are in the minority.

Appalled by the incident, he called upon Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke to investigate the matter.

Netizens condemn reckless bus driver

Many netizens called for authorities to revoke the driver’s license, saying his actions could have resulted in an accident.

Others cited their own experiences and agreed that many drivers are often distracted.

They believe tougher laws must be put in place to ensure drivers remain vigilant while on the job.

Some even claimed that the recent mandate, which required bus passengers to wear their seatbelts, puts the responsibility of preventing accidents on the wrong people.

Also read: Passengers & drivers must wear seat belts on tour buses in M’sia or face S$90 fine

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 荣兄主播 (陈嘉荣) on Facebook.