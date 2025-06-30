Passengers & drivers must wear seat belts on tour buses in M’sia or face S$90 fine

Passengers & drivers on tour buses in Malaysia must buckle up or face S$90 fine

From Tuesday (1 July), all passengers and drivers on express and tour buses in Malaysia will be required to wear seat belts, or risk a RM300 (S$90) fine.

The Road Transport Department (RTD) has mandated that bus drivers ensure all passengers are buckled up before departure.

Both drivers and passengers will face penalties if this rule is not followed.

The move follows a tragic bus crash earlier this month that claimed the lives of 15 university students, prompting renewed calls for stricter safety measures on public transport.

Rule applies to buses manufactured after 2020

According to the New Straits Times (NST), RTD director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the new rule applies specifically to buses manufactured after January 2020.

Older buses — those produced before 2020 — will be given time to retrofit seat belts.

Datuk Aedy added that while the RTD previously took an educational approach to encourage seat belt use, it will begin strict enforcement from 1 July.

Drivers & companies will also face fines if passengers don’t comply

If drivers fail to remind passengers to wear seat belts, all involved parties — the driver, the passengers, and the bus company — will be fined.

However, if a driver has made the necessary announcements and certain passengers still refuse to comply, only those passengers will be penalised.

To determine whether drivers have fulfilled their responsibilities, the RTD will review onboard closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Datuk Aedy added that the department has already discussed the new enforcement measures with bus operators and issued clear guidelines.

“We have issued guidelines, and we will not compromise on any violations committed,” he said.

