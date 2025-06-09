15 dead after bus carrying students crashes into MPV on M’sian highway in Perak

Bus was carrying 42 students when it crashed into MPV carrying family of four in Perak

15 people, mostly students, have died following a deadly crash on Malaysia’s East-West Highway.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday (9 June) morning on KM53 near Gerik, a town in the state of Perak, reported the Malay Mail.

Bus crashes into MPV travelling in same direction

The chartered bus, carrying students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), was on the way to the campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

At about 1.10am, it crashed into a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that was travelling in the same direction.

Photos show that the impact caused the bus to flip over on its side.

The red MPV ended up in a ditch at the side of the highway.

Bus lost control on winding & dark road in Perak: Police

The bus was carrying a total of 42 UPSI students — eight males and 34 females aged between 21 and 23, Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin was quoted by The Star as saying during a press conference.

They were returning from Terengganu, driven by a 40-year-old bus driver and his 54-year-old co-driver.

However, the bus lost control and crashed into the rear of the MPV, according to initial investigations.

Commissioner Noor Hisam described the road conditions at the time as “good” and not raining, but the area is winding and dark.

13 died at the scene, 2 died in hospital

After the crash, 13 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were sent to the hospital, where they also passed away.

The MPV carried a family of four — married parents and their children, a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy.

They were all injured and sent to Baling Hospital for treatment.

13 of the dead bodies were sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, which has better facilities for autopsies, while the other two remained at Gerik Hospital for post-mortem.

‘Too early’ to determine cause of accident: Police

The police urged the public not to speculate on the cause of the crash, especially over allegations that the bus was speeding.

He said there were no eyewitnesses to the accident and the injured bus driver has not yet given a statement, so it’s “too early to determine the exact cause”.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 — causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The police are however looking into possible human negligence or mechanical failure, among other angles.

The bus will also undergo a full technical evaluation.

Bus was privately chartered, in good condition

UPSI vice-chancellor Md Amin Md Taff told the Malay Mail that the bus was chartered privately by the students, not the university.

The university has set up a special operations room for families of the victims and is also supporting them in the form of welfare aid, accommodation and financial support.

A bus company spokesperson said the bus was well-maintained and in good condition.

The drivers also had valid licences and more than 10 years of experience.

The company will fully cooperate with the authorities in the investigation, the spokesperson added.

PM Anwar ‘deeply saddened’ by Perak bus crash

In a Facebook post, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he and his wife were “deeply saddened” to hear news of the crash.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, instructing the Ministry of Higher Education to coordinate appropriate assistance for them.

He also warned Malaysians to always be cautious on the road and never rush to their destination, adding:

Your lives are far too precious and irreplaceable.

