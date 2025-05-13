9 M’sian riot police officers killed in lorry crash while returning from crowd control operation

9 members of Malaysia’s riot police die in lorry crash in Perak

Nine officers from Malaysia’s Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), the country’s riot control and paramilitary police force, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry in Perak on Tuesday (13 May) morning.

The incident reportedly occurred while the officers were returning to Ipoh after completing crowd control duties in Teluk Intan.

Photos from the scene show the FRU vehicle and a gravel-laden lorry overturned on the road.

A haunting image showing eight of the victims wrapped in body bags at the crash site has also been circulating online.

The ninth officer died while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital, according to Hilir Perak police chief, Assistant Commissioner Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin.

Lorry driver detained & tested negative for drugs

The FRU truck was carrying 18 people in total, including the driver.

Several other officers sustained injuries, with two reported in critical condition and seven others in semi-critical condition.

The names of eight officers who died have been released, while the name of the ninth officer has not been publicly released at the time of writing. They are:

Sergeant S. Perumal

Corporal Nurit Pandak

Corporal Amiruddin Zabri

Corporal Mohd Pozli Jaudin

Corporal Akmal Muhamad

Corporal Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan

Lance Corporal Damarrulan Abdul Latif

Constable Akmal Wafi Annuar

Sergeant Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim

Post-mortems for the deceased were scheduled to be conducted at 2.30pm, after which the bodies would be taken to the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters surau for funeral prayers.

Authorities have confirmed that the lorry driver, believed to be in his 40s, survived the crash uninjured.

He has been detained for questioning, and initial tests found he was negative for drugs.

Police to support victims’ families as investigations are underway

Eyewitness Noor’ Ain Asyiqin Abdul Khalel, who was working at a shop about 100m away, described hearing a loud crash around 8.50am, followed by shouts and cries from the scene.

The lorry had reportedly swerved to avoid a car exiting a junction before colliding head-on with the FRU truck coming from the opposite direction.

Moments later, the road descended into chaos.

Traffic backed up, and survivors from a second FRU vehicle rushed to the wreckage, shouting and calling out to their teammates.

A formal investigation is now underway by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Authorities have stated that the welfare of the families affected by the tragedy is a top priority.

Efforts are being made to ensure that the next of kin receive the necessary support and assistance during this period.

Featured image adapted from Sinar Harian on Facebook and Perak Fire and Rescue Department via Malay Mail.