Motorcyclist dies after accident with bus in Woodlands, bus driver arrested

Bus driver arrested for careless driving after fatal accident with motorcyclist in Woodlands

A motorcyclist died after being involved in an accident with a bus in Woodlands.

The accident took place on Friday (9 May) afternoon, with a witness sending in a photo of the aftermath to Shin Min Daily News.

It showed the motorcyclist and his motorcycle pinned under the back of the bus, next to its rear-left wheel.

The bus appeared to be a factory bus, which provides transport for employees to their workplace.

Accident involving motorcyclist & bus occurred along Woodlands Ave 12

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.25pm on 9 May.

It took place along Woodlands Avenue 12 towards Woodlands Avenue 10, and involved a bus and a motorcycle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the accident occurred near the junction with Woodlands Avenue 5.

36-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with bus

A 36-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state, SPF said.

SCDF said he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He subsequently passed away from his injuries.

Bus driver arrested

Additionally, a 43-year-old male bus driver was arrested, SPF added.

He is suspected of careless driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

According to the Road Traffic Act 1961, those found guilty of this offence face up to three years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000. Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to six years and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

