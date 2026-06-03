SOSD to hold Supergirl-themed dog adoption drive at Wisma Atria on 20 June

Supergirl-themed dog adoption drive to be held at Wisma Atria on 20 June

Despite having gone through substantial challenges, rescue dogs remain loyal and loving towards humans—extraordinary powers that make them great pets.

If you’re looking to add a new family member, support a good cause, or just want a fun evening, the animal welfare group SOSD is holding an adoption drive outside Wisma Atria on 20 June, from 5pm to 7pm.

This is not your ordinary adoption drive; it’s Supergirl-themed, in line with the action-adventure film, which premieres on 24 June.

Discover the rescues’ stories of courage and resilience

Through this Supergirl-themed event, SOSD aims to shine a spotlight on the stories of the rescue dogs which have faced their own challenges.

To celebrate their courage and resilience, the rescues and their human friends will be having a superhero-inspired parade.

Fosterers and handlers who have gotten to know the rescues will also share stories about each dog’s unique “superpowers”, quirky personalities, and touching backstories.

Source: SOSD Singapore on Facebook

Get a chance to win exciting prizes

Visitors can join in on the fun, with on-stage games and interactive Q&As.

They can also stand a chance to win exclusive premiums, while stocks last.

Last but not least, there’s the small matter of catching Supergirl in cinemas and IMAX, from 24 June.

Of course, don’t forget to catch Supergirl in cinemas and IMAX from 24 June.

Supergirl: Heroes With Paws

Date: Saturday, 20 June

Time: 5pm to 7pm

Venue: Outside Wisma Atria

Admission: Free

Also read: 700 pets, including chicken & hamster, turn up at S’pore’s largest animal blessing ceremony

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Featured image adapted from Warner Bros. Singapore.