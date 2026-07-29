Talent in S’pore shocked by S$20 job offer, brand says fee was for a test shoot

Woman claims that Singapore fashion brand offered S$20 for shoot

On Saturday (25 July), a woman took to Threads claiming that Singapore fashion brand HOPE ROZA offered her S$20 for a video shoot.

She said she applied for the gig after seeing a listing online stating that it offered S$100 as payment.

However, when she inquired further about the job, she learned that there was a test shoot, for which the brand was paying S$20.

The woman said she had also previously reached out to the brand when they were looking for a talent to take on a full-day shoot.

They had offered S$60 for this separate gig, she said.

The woman then urged others to be wary of such brands.

Brand asked for photos of hands and feet

Speaking to MS News, the original poster (OP), @flynhellaswag, a content creator and acting talent, said she saw the job posting on a Facebook group.

She then submitted her acting showreel, but found it “very strange” when the brand asked her to send photos of her hands and feet.

“Usually, if a brand or production house is looking for a hand or feet talent, they will state clearly in their casting call,” she said.

She added that she never encountered or heard of any brand asking for a test shoot for a video talent.

“That’s insane. I have a stacked portfolio from my acting gigs across all platforms. The most they will need is an audition clip,” she expressed.

The OP also believes that brands should not be asking for audition clips if they are offering low pay.

“I feel that most places shouldn’t even be asking for audition clips when they’re underpaying actors/actresses and talents,” she said.

“That is why we have a showreel which shows our range of acting abilities.”

Woman claims brand previously offered S$60 for full-day shoot

The woman believes that if a test shoot is necessary, the brand should still pay the full amount as she does not know where they will use her likeness.

“The previous shoot wasn’t a test shoot either but they were only paying $60,” she added.

The OP shared with MS News that she initially thought the brand had mistyped S$600.

Upon learning it was accurate, she asked if a negotiation was possible out of curiosity, not really intending to take up the job.

Based on a screenshot of their messages posted on Threads, the brand responded that the pay is negotiable once they have seen the talent and her output.

However, they also clarified that they were not looking to pay an exorbitant amount of money and promised to be efficient with the talent’s time as long as she is “good in front of [the] camera”.

Brand said S$20 was for test shoot

In response to MS News, HOPE ROZA said the OP’s claim misrepresents their conversation.

They explained that, as a footwear and handbag brand, close-up shots of hands and feet are crucial.

Hence, they asked the applicant for reference photos before booking her for the job.

“In this case, the applicant herself raised uncertainty about whether hers would suit close-up product photography,” shared HOPE ROZA.

Due to this, the brand said they proposed they do a short, paid trial shoot, which they said was standard practice when brands can’t see the talent’s full on-camera fit.

“Her portfolio was not visible,” they added.

Should the talent have been booked for the actual shoot, the brand said they would have still paid her the S$100 stated in the posting.

“The original S$100 offer was never withdrawn or altered,” they told MS News.

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Featured image adapted from Africa images on Canva. For illustration purposes only.