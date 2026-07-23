S’pore woman claims S$1K robot vacuum was damaged after servicing, company working to address matter

Singapore woman disappointed with robot vacuum company’s after-sales support

A woman in Singapore was left disappointed after her robot vacuum was allegedly returned from servicing in a worse condition than before.

She also raised concerns about the company’s customer service standards and after-sales support, claiming that communication throughout the repair process was poor.

The customer, who wished to remain anonymous, later wrote to MS News to share details of her experience with Roborock Singapore.

She is seeking either a replacement unit of the same model or a full refund. However, the company said it was unable to offer an identical replacement and could only replace selected parts of the machine.

Customer said it took weeks to arrange servicing

The woman said she purchased a Roborock Saros 10R robot vacuum for more than S$1,000 in September 2025, with the product covered by a two-year warranty.

Given its price, she said she expected to receive “premium after-sales service”.

However, the robot vacuum stopped working several months after she bought it.

According to the woman, she spent three weeks repeatedly calling the company’s after-sales service hotline before she was finally able to arrange for the unit to be sent in for servicing.

“Throughout the repair process, communication was extremely poor, and I had to keep calling to obtain updates, as no proactive status updates were provided,” she claimed.

She added that the servicing process itself took approximately another three weeks.

Robot vacuum allegedly returned in poorer condition

However, the woman claimed that her problems continued after the machine was returned.

She said the robot vacuum came back in a “significantly poorer condition” than when she had sent it in.

“The machine came back with new scratches, damaged brush bristles, visible scuff marks, and water stains all over the robot and dock,” she said.

To make matters worse, “ants were crawling out of the machine” when she unpacked it.

She added:

I was shocked that a product sent in for repair could be returned in such an unacceptable state.

Finding the condition of the machine unacceptable, she immediately returned it to the company and requested a replacement unit.

Company said it could not provide identical replacement

According to the woman, the company later informed her that it was awaiting confirmation from its logistics provider regarding compensation.

In the meantime, its management team offered her an alternative solution “as a gesture of goodwill”.

The company said it could not provide a replacement unit of the same model as it was no longer being manufactured.

Instead, it offered to replace the machine’s outer casing with one from a display unit, thoroughly clean and inspect the device, and provide a new set of parts to replace the existing ones.

However, the woman rejected the proposed arrangement.

She said she wanted either a replacement of the same model, as she had already purchased compatible parts for it, or a full refund for the amount she paid.

Customer calls for better after-sales and repair services

As she had invested in what was “marketed as a premium product”, the customer described Roborock Singapore’s handling of the matter as “highly unprofessional and deeply disappointing”.

“The experience has caused considerable inconvenience, frustration, and a complete loss of confidence in the brand’s after-sales service,” she said.

The woman has since filed a complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), as she believes customers deserve greater protection and accountability from companies providing repair services.

She hopes that sharing her experience will raise awareness among consumers and encourage the company to improve its customer service and take greater responsibility when handling customers’ belongings.

Company working towards an appropriate resolution

In response to MS News’ queries, a Roborock Singapore spokesperson clarified the timeline of the case and outlined the steps taken to address the matter.

According to the spokesperson, the customer first contacted the company’s service team about her robot vacuum on 18 June.

The unit was subsequently inspected and repaired before being returned to her on 8 July.

“We acknowledge that the overall service timeline took longer than our usual expectations, and we understand the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused,” the spokesperson said.

After the customer raised concerns about the condition of the repaired unit, the company followed up with her and arranged for it to be collected the next day for further assessment.

“Our team has since been working closely with the relevant parties to address the matter and ensure an appropriate resolution,” the spokesperson said.

We remain committed to resolving this matter promptly and fairly, and we continue to review our internal processes and coordination with our logistics partners to improve the after-sales experience for all customers.

Also read: Man in S’pore claims water purifier flooded home after malfunction, alleges poor customer service

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Featured image courtesy of customer.