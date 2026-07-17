Man in S’pore claims water purifier flooded home after malfunction, alleges poor customer service

Water purifier allegedly malfunctions overnight, flooding Singapore home

A man in Singapore said his water purifier malfunctioned in the middle of the night, flooding his living room and kitchen.

In a Facebook post shared on the Complaint Singapore group on Wednesday (15 July), the man showed the aftermath of what he claimed was a leak from his Dreame S1 Water Purifier.

Footage showed water flowing from the purifier, down the cabinets and across the floor.

Flood reportedly took hours to clean up

In the original poster’s (OP) video, water can be seen leaking from the purifier and running down the cupboards, soaking the cabinet interiors and a box containing medicine.

The water subsequently spread across both the kitchen and living room, with the OP expressing concern that it may have damaged his new flooring.

“I took hours to dry the whole living room and kitchen,” he wrote.

Purifier displayed error message and disabled its functions

According to the OP, the water dispenser had only been installed in March 2026.

A photograph accompanying the post showed an error message stating that “all functions [had] been disabled”.

The device reportedly instructed the user to restart it and contact customer service if the issue persisted.

OP claims support teams did not respond promptly

The OP said the only available way to contact Dreame Singapore’s support team was through WhatsApp.

He claimed that he messaged both Dreame Singapore and the Dasher SG technical team that morning but had not received a response despite the urgency of the situation.

Following the incident, he said he had doubts about the company’s after-sales service and was reconsidering his plans to upgrade to one of its robot vacuum cleaners.

He described the situation as “unacceptable”, adding that he did not know when another leak might occur or who would be responsible for any damage to his flooring.

MS News has reached out to Dreame Singapore for comment. However, the company was unable to provide further information on the matter.

Also read: Bedok Reservoir resident alarmed after brown water flows from taps, PUB & town council investigating cause

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.