Disabled teen in M’sia drops out of school after facing constant bullying, called ‘alien’

Disabled teen quits school after facing repeated mockery

A 17-year-old student in Malaysia with spina bifida, a medical condition that affects the spine, dropped out of school after enduring repeated bullying.

She was reportedly mocked by peers for her mobility and appearance.

Schoolmates called her an “alien” and “orphan”

According to activist Afiq Nordin, Shafika Salim was enrolled in a special education programme.

While in school, she was taunted with terms such as “alien”.

However, the most hurtful insult came when she was mocked for being an orphan.

The bullying gradually eroded her confidence and led her to stop attending classes last year.

Shafika then eventually dropped out of school.

Activist calls on education ministry to take action

Mr Afiq emphasised that Shafika had no learning difficulties and could read and count like any other student.

Her challenges were physical, not intellectual.

He revealed that she is not the only disabled student facing bullying in school.

Mr Afiq cites similar accounts from several other teens sharing the same plight.

Through sharing Shafika’s story on social media, he hopes to convince Malaysia’s education ministry to establish a more comprehensive approach to ensure disabled students do not fall behind or drop out.

This includes building accessible facilities, ensuring sufficient emotional support and protection from bullying.

Teen and mother receiving help from activist

To help Shafika, Mr Afiq and his team are providing her with an electric wheelchair. They are also building a ramp at her home to improve mobility.

They further plan to register Shafika for skills training in makeup at a community college.

Additionally, they are looking for a teacher to assist Shafika’s mother, a single parent, in learning to read, write, and count.

Mr Afiq hopes Shafika’s story will raise public awareness and ensure equal opportunities for education, skills training, and independent living.

Also read: Suspected bully punches Qihua primary school pupil repeatedly for 4 minutes, police investigations ongoing



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Featured image adapted from Harian Metro.